StockNews.com Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 8,148,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,163. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

