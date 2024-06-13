StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

