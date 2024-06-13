StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

