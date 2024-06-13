StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.54.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.