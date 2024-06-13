StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.3 %
SSY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.05.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
