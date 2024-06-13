StockNews.com Lowers Fiserv (NYSE:FI) to Hold

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.55. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,366,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 663,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

