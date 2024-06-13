StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,870,000 after buying an additional 592,653 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
