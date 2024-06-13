STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $87.28 Million

STP (STPT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. STP has a total market capitalization of $87.28 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,711.59 or 1.00023233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00090327 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04703162 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,093,885.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

