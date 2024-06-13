Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1224 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 60,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

