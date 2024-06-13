Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,755,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.53.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.