Substratum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143.90 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $143.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.66 or 0.99979917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005527 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00090644 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035908 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

