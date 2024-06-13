Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Update

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of SUPIF stock remained flat at C$0.92 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$0.99.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
