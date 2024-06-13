Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Update

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of SUPIF stock remained flat at C$0.92 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$0.99.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.