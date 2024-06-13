Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 241,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 122,303 shares.The stock last traded at $41.85 and had previously closed at $41.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SRDX. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Surmodics

Surmodics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $598.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.