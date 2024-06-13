Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up to $33.91

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $34.82. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 666,034 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,105,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.