Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 215.3% in May

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Swiss Re has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $32.91.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.