Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 1.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.22. 195,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,362,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,214 shares of company stock worth $6,030,760 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

