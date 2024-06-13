Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.17

Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.17 and last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 18355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Taiga Building Products Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$408.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of C$393.63 million during the quarter.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

