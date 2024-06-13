Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components stock remained flat at $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.54. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Articles

