Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $147.00 at UBS Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 11,513.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 630,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

