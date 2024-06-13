TD Cowen Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $610.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $580.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.9 %

DPZ stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.56. 180,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,159. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.50 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.