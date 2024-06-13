Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,502 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.71% of Team worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Team by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,235 shares of company stock worth $378,626. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Team

(Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

