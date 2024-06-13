Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in May

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

TCCHF opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Technogym has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Get Technogym alerts:

Technogym Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.