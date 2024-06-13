Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.42. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 78,198 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 192,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 141,921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 111,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

