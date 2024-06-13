Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $299.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.52. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 240,436 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 240,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.