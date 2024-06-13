Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,190 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises 4.9% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $99,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of THC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.48. The stock had a trading volume of 237,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,004. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.