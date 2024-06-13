Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $148.86

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.86, but opened at $145.44. Teradyne shares last traded at $147.14, with a volume of 78,192 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Teradyne by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,090 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 157.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

