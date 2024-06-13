TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

