Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.54

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 6441192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

