The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.03.
BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.
