The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,455 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,010.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 286,870 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $6,715,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 151,846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 130,457 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 111,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 16,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,368. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

