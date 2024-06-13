The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 300,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.40.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About The European Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

