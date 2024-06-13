Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,803,000 after buying an additional 967,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $572.63. 1,192,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $575.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.18. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

