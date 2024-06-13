Theta Fuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.54 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $521.16 million and $5.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00046440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,580,076,286 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.