ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

BOSC stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

