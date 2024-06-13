ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance
BOSC stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%.
Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.