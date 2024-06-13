Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.00 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $250,080.02 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02751315 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $45,410.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

