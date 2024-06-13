thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.20%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

