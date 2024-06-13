thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Down 3.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.23 ($4.54) and last traded at €4.27 ($4.59). 5,533,076 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.41 ($4.74).

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

