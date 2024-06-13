Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Kenneth Traub Sells 20,000 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TDW traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,214. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.22. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $3,101,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

