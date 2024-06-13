Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 26,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,569,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,751,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of TTSH stock remained flat at $6.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,020. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.