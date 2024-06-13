Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.45. 1,730,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,151,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Toast Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,010 shares of company stock worth $3,477,260 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

