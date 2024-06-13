Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $7.00. Torrid shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 26,631 shares traded.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $736.71 million, a P/E ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

