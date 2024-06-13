Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TOU traded down C$0.67 on Thursday, hitting C$65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.29. The firm has a market cap of C$22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TOU

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,258.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $803,116. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.