Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,053 call options on the company. This is an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 578 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 379,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

