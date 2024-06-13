Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,053 call options on the company. This is an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 578 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Honda Motor Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 379,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
