TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,323.65. 165,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,282.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,157.98. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. TD Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

