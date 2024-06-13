Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 46,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 247,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

