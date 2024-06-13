Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 9,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,970. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

