Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Stake Boosted by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 50.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFPM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,065. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

