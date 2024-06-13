Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 19,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 27,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
