trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.93.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TRVG. B. Riley dropped their target price on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago
trivago Price Performance
TRVG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
