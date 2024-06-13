trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRVG. B. Riley dropped their target price on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get trivago alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on trivago

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 663,200 shares during the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $393,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

(Get Free Report

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.