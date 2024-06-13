Truist Financial Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $2,045.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.65.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $225.04 on Thursday, hitting $1,720.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $795.09 and a 52 week high of $1,735.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,344.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,242.43. The company has a market cap of $797.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

