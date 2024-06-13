Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Turners Automotive Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 109.09.
About Turners Automotive Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Turners Automotive Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.